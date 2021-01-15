Victim’s screams scares away armed bandits

Kaieteur News – A man who shouted and screamed while being assaulted by armed bandits apparently scared them away.

According to police, Hemant Dhanpaul, 43, popularly known as ‘Chicken’, of Maria’s Lodge Old Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was attacked around 23:30hrs.

Dhanpaul told police, that he was making his way to the lower flat of his home when he was confronted by two men, one armed with a cutlass and the other with a gun.

The man armed with the cutlass dealt him several lashes about his body while the accomplice placed the gun to his head and demanded money. Dhanpaul claimed that during the assault, he raised an alarm by screaming and shouting that he was being attacked.

Upon hearing his screams and shouts, the bandits aborted their mission and escaped. Neighbours who heard him shouting came over to assist him and he was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital for treatment.