Venezuelan gangs still remain a threat at Guyana’s borders – Army Chief of Staff, Bess

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, said during a press conference on Tuesday, that the Venezuelan gang known as “Sindicatos” is still a threat at Guyana’s borders.

Bess was at the time responding to a question made by a local journalist who attended the Guyana and United States (US) signing of a goods and servicing exchange agreement.

The journalist asked Bess if “the Sindicato Gang [is] still a threat to Guyana.”

Bess’ response was “Yes, it is still there.” The Chief of Staff continued, “We are all aware of the situation in Venezuela where it is poorly led, resulting in its economic and social issues forcing non-state actors to survive.”

Bess said that because of our border with the country, Guyana will definitely be affected by the Venezuelan gangs.

“We are definitely affected by this,” he said. In order to counter the threat, Bess continued, GDF is more alert at the borders and is ready to lawfully continue to preserve Guyana’s patrimony.

“We at GDF are ever vigilant and will continue to work, ensuring that the citizens of Guyana are safe,” he assured.

Recently in September 2020, Kaieteur News carried an article titled “Guyana beefs up presence at Venezuelan border after army, police come under gun fire.”

In it was noted that the joint services ranks were carrying out patrol duties in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven, when shots were fired at them from Venezuela’s shore, allegedly by the notorious Venezuelan gang.

The recent robbery of a businessman at the Port Kaituma Water Front in Region One is also suspected to be perpetrated by Sindicato gang members. Three foreign bandits reportedly entered the man’s premises and held him and his wife at gunpoint robbing them of cash, guns and ammunition.

The men reportedly got away by boat. Region One Police had reported that GDF Coast Guards at Morwhanna along with police ranks responded.

The joint services ranks claimed that they came under gunfire from a boat in Aruka River and had returned fire but the vessel sped off into the direction of Imbetero on the Guyana-Venezuela border. During the brief exchange of gunfire, a 13-year-old boy was injured while travelling in a fishing vessel heading to Mabaruma.

These are just two recent reports of confrontation between lawmen and Venezuelan gangs. Kaieteur News has reported extensively on other confrontations which took place in recent years.

A policeman, for example, was shot and injured in 2018 after the boat in which he was travelling in on the Cuyuni River came under attack from the Venezuelan gunmen. That same year it was reported too that the Venezuelan gang had held 28 workers hostage during a raid at a mining camp located at Baboon, Cuyuni River.