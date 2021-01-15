SIC Endurance Meet pushed back one week

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sport Club (GMR&SC) has announced that after consultations with competitors, the first round of the Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC) Endurance Championship has been pushed back by one week with the new date for competition being January 31st.

The reason for the push back is that additional rehabilitation works are scheduled to begin on the South Dakota Circuit on Monday and the club believes that an additional week should be given to the contractors to ensure the job is not rushed.

This news has been welcomed with fanfare by competitors since the proposed works on the track should increase lap times with a generally smoother surface to compete on. To date, dozens of drivers have already signaled their intentions to be part of the three-hour race including defending champion, Adrian Fernandes, lap record holder; Rameez Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, ‘Afo’ Harper, ‘White Boy’, Richard and his brother Reeyaz Hamid and Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson.

The GMR&SC has explained that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.

Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.