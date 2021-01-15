Pouderoyen youth hospitalized after West Bank accident

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, is now hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after he was involved in a motor pickup, car and motorcycle accident on the West Bank of Demerara.

Hospitalized is Zebbelon Cadogan, a construction worker, of Lot 85 Middle Street, Pouderoyen. Reports are that the accident occurred on Wednesday around 11:40 hrs. on the Goed Fortuin Public Road involving motorcycle CK 6554 operated by Cadogan, motor pickup GKK 103 driven by Paris Khemraj, 27, of Goed Fortuin and motorcar PKK 4703 owned by Bebe Persaud.

Information received revealed that the motor pickup was going north along the western side of the road, when it was alleged by the driver that while in process of turning right onto the eastern side of the road he collided with the motorcycle. Based on information received, the motorcyclist collided with the right side front door of the pickup and as a result he was flung off his cycle and then into the parked car, falling afterwards into a nearby drain. Cadogan was picked up in a conscious state and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who later transferred him the GPHC where he was admitted. Kaieteur News understands that on the day of the incident Cadogan was heading home. Speaking with this publication, a relative disclosed that Cadogan is in a stable condition, but he is suffering from head injuries, a fractured face and other injuries on his body.

Khemraj was taken to the La Grange Police Station where two breathalyzer tests were conducted on him, but no trace of alcohol was found. Investigation into the matter still continues.