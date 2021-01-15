Police ranks brave Atlantic Ocean to save man from drowning

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two policemen in uniform yesterday, took off their shoes and ventured out into the Atlantic Ocean to save a man from drowning.
According to an eyewitness, the man was spotted in the morning hours lying in the rising waters some distance away from the seawalls in the vicinity of the GT&T Earth Station, Kitty, Georgetown. A small crowd gathered and person began calling out to man, but he did not respond.
While onlookers initially thought he was dead, a public-spirited citizen went out into the waters to check on him. The individual alerted the others that the man was still alive but unconscious.
Shortly after, continued the eyewitness, a police patrol headed by Sergeant Nafaste Morris pulled up. After Morris learnt that man was still alive he and one of his ranks reportedly took off their shoes and headed into the waters to rescue the man.
Live video seen by this media house showed the officers carefully pulling the man out of the ocean.
As the tides rose, persons could be heard telling them to walk carefully. They coached them to keep feeling with their feet so as to avoid slipping into the deep and rough waters.
Eventually the officers managed to pull the man safely to the shore. An ambulance arrived promptly and paramedics began their work to revive the man and transport him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
