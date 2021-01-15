Lusignan prisoners beat, strip inmate who was remanded on rape charge

Kaieteur News – Five prisoners from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, were Wednesday night transferred to another prison in Georgetown after they strip and beat an inmate who was remanded to prison on a rape charge.

Based on a video seen by this publication, the group assaulted their inmate who was standing near a post with his underwear torn and his clothes scattered on the ground. Some prisoners shouted, “Go by the gate,” while others said, “Y’all beat he.”

In the video, the prisoners used their footwear to beat their inmate, while others used their hands. A prisoner was heard saying, “Y’all leff he now,” and the prisoners that was beating their inmate picked up his bag and some of his clothes and told him to, “Go by the gate jusso.”

Last evening, while giving reference to the video, Director of Prison Service (ag), Nicklon Elliot, confirmed that the incident happened at the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison on Wednesday night.

“I wish to state,” Elliot said in a brief statement posted in a joint services press WhatsApp group, “that last night, there was an incident at the Georgetown Prison B (Holding Bay), where a prisoner was assaulted by five other prisoners because he was charged for rape.”

According to the Director, the matter was investigated and the five prisoners were immediately transferred to the Camp Street Prison, while noting that all five prisoners will be charged departmentally for their conduct.