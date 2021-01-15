Lusignan prisoners beat, strip inmate who was remanded on rape charge

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Five prisoners from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, were Wednesday night transferred to another prison in Georgetown after they strip and beat an inmate who was remanded to prison on a rape charge.
Based on a video seen by this publication, the group assaulted their inmate who was standing near a post with his underwear torn and his clothes scattered on the ground. Some prisoners shouted, “Go by the gate,” while others said, “Y’all beat he.”
In the video, the prisoners used their footwear to beat their inmate, while others used their hands. A prisoner was heard saying, “Y’all leff he now,” and the prisoners that was beating their inmate picked up his bag and some of his clothes and told him to, “Go by the gate jusso.”
Last evening, while giving reference to the video, Director of Prison Service (ag), Nicklon Elliot, confirmed that the incident happened at the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison on Wednesday night.
“I wish to state,” Elliot said in a brief statement posted in a joint services press WhatsApp group, “that last night, there was an incident at the Georgetown Prison B (Holding Bay), where a prisoner was assaulted by five other prisoners because he was charged for rape.”
According to the Director, the matter was investigated and the five prisoners were immediately transferred to the Camp Street Prison, while noting that all five prisoners will be charged departmentally for their conduct.
Jan 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sport Club (GMR&SC) has announced that after consultations with competitors, the first round of the Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC)...
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Every human has things they hate. There is no exception. I am a husband and a father and I know my... more
Kaieteur News – Danger is lurking around the corner. The spike in coronavirus cases since the start of this month indicates... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]