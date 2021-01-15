Forty–nine new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Jan 15, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana has 49 new cases of COVID-19. According to information contained in a Ministry of Health dashboard on COVID-19, Region Four recorded the highest incidences with 19 new cases, Region Three recorded 10 new cases, Region Six recorded nine new cases, Region Seven has six new cases and Region Ten has three new cases while Regions Two and Five each recorded one new case.
The dashboard also outlined that there are currently 43 persons in institutional quarantine, 449 patients in home isolation, 54 patients are in institutional isolation and four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.
To date, 6,068 persons have recovered and 170 have died. According to the update as of January 14 2021, Guyana’s positive COVID-19 cases stood at 6,745.

