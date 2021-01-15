Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cutlass bandit robs labourer of cellphone

Jan 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A bandit, on Tuesday, placed a cutlass to the neck of a labourer and relieved him of his LG cellphone valued some $40,000.
The labourer, Daniel Rooplall, 21, of Back Street, Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was robbed around 20:30 hrs.
Rooplall was walking home along the Patentia Public Road, when the bandit approached him and placed the cutlass to his neck, demanding that he hand over all his valuables.
Rooplal told police that he afraid and handed the man his phone, who then ran away.

