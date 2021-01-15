Contractors want hundreds of millions to repair NDIA pumps, excavators

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 245 ¬¬¬¬¬bids for two government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
Notable projects included the operations, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, motor grader pontoons, mobile fix pumps, and transportation of fuel and lubricants. No details were shared with regard to the number of equipment, which need to be serviced, monitored and operationalised. However, based on the information from NPTAB, contractors who tendered bids for this project want hundreds of millions of dollars to complete the works.
Other notable projects include the ¬¬¬infrastructural development works at Meten-Meer-Zorg, Stewartville, Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, and other villages across Guyana under the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
Below are the companies and their bids.
Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Operations, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, motor grader pontoons, mobile fix pumps, and transportation of fuel and lubricants
Infrastructure development works at Providence in two lots
Infrastructural development works at Prospect in four lots
Infrastructural development works at Great Diamond in ten lots
To be continued in tomorrow’s edition…
