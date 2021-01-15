Bath Settlement man charged for causing death by dangerous driving

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 51-year-old man of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor pickup while his breath alcohol exceeded the prescribed limit, when he appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.
The defendant, Suresh Latchman pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 8, he drove motor pickup GMM 2398 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Dayle Jordan, 36, of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara. Latchman was placed on bail to a sum of $307,500 and will make his next court appearance on January 29.
According to previous reporting, the accident occurred at around 23:30hrs on Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
Reports are that Jordan who was employed at Massy Stores died on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation following a motorcycle and pickup accident. Based on the information received, the motor pickup was travelling north along the western side of the road when the motorcycle ended up in its path. It was reported that the motorcycle driven by Jordan along with a pillion rider allegedly overtook a car and ended up in the path of the pickup causing a collision. Both the Jordan and the pillion rider who was identified as a 29-year-old Shavon Salmon of La Retraite were taken to the hospital. Jordan was pronounced dead while Salmon was admitted as a patient. A breathalyzer test was conducted on Latchman, the driver of the pickup and he was found to be above the legal limit with .77% and .70% micrograms.
He was arrested and an investigation was launched.
