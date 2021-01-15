$16.246M in materials already purchased unaccounted for – AG report

$116M contract signed by Coalition to renovate Linden call centre…

Kaieteur News – Findings emerging from the 2019 Auditor General’s (AG) report show that materials valuing $16.246 million that was already paid to rehabilitate the Linden Call Centre could not be accounted for.

The findings were highlighted under a list of instances where Supervising Consultants failed to administer contracts in the best interests of the Ministries/Departments and it was stated that “the Ministry of Public Telecommunications made full payment on a contract to an Engineering Firm for design and supervision services for the renovations and functional enhancements to a Call Centre Building at Linden, Region №. 10,” however, when a physical verification was conducted on the site on September 4, there was no representative present supervising the works being done.

Adding to that, the report said that the $16.249 million in materials for the project could not be found. It was also stated that the roof sheeting installed on the centre did not meet the specifications in the contract.

The report did not name the engineering company but in 2019, it was reported that the Public Telecommunications Ministry awarded a contract valued at $116 million to M&P Investments Incorporated for the rehabilitation of the centre and it was supposed to be completed by April 2020. It is 2021 and the works have not been completed.

The 2019 AG report also names the Ministry of Public Telecommunications as one of the four Ministries that were overpaid by the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) for government projects. According to the report, some $199.381M was overpaid to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, the Guyana Defence Force and Transport and Harbours Department in 2019.

Attempts were made to contact the former Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes to inquire whether an answer could be provided for the materials unaccounted for but she could not be reached.

It was said that the rehabilitation of the call centre would make at least 150 seats available and the long-term goal was to provide 300 jobs for Lindeners.