The wrong people in the world, found in Guyana in 2020

Kaieteur News – Yesterday I looked at some egregious and unpatriotic outputs from certain types of politicians (all of them were power-holders in the APNU+AFC outfit) in 2020. I ended with Khemraj Ramjattan. Space did not allow for me to assess the 2020 deportment of Ramjattan. So today, I begin with him.

1-Khemraj Ramjattan. I have in front of me an audio recording in which Ramjattan as Minister of Public Security addressed his senior staff during the election drama. I listened to it the night before I typed this piece. I heard it again just before I embarked on this column. Mr. Ramjattan’s words are pellucid, unambiguous and delivered with a simple style.

He told the staff he came to thank them for their service to him because there is soon to be an election declaration and it looks like the PPP has won. There is one section of that speech, which was clear as a sunny day, where you can see eternity. He expressed doubt whether he would be welcomed in that ministry again by the new government.

On expressing that fear, he paused and said he doubt that would happen because it was from the PPP leadership he emerged and many of the PPP leaders still consider him as a big brother. Weeks after that meeting, Ramjattan told a Trinidadian interviewer that his address was merely to goodbye since he was moving on to higher ground, that of the Prime Minister’s position.

There is no mention in that 40-minute delivery of the Prime Minister’s portfolio. Ramjattan repeated that fiction in another interview with Naim Chan of Channel 6. Mr. Chan embarrassed Ramjattan immensely when he played the tape for his viewers and listeners. It is incredible in the modern world that such a person could remain the head of his party. It begs the question; what type of humans inhabits Ramjattan’s party – the Alliance For Change.

2- Moses Nagamootoo. The former PM had the Chronicle all for himself in 2020. He regaled readers with a one-seat majority for the APNU+AFC. In one Chronicle article, he actually quoted from the statements of poll (SOPs) of APNU+AFC to prove it won the 2020 election. But strangely, APNU+AFC have not released those SOPs to be examined and did not make reference to the SOPs in its election petition.

After the long journey of election rigging ran aground and on August 2, Dr. Irfaan Ali was sworn in as President, no one has heard from Nagamootoo; no one has seen him. The man himself has not put out a word either in the print media or television or on social media. The rumour is that he is very ill. I was told that by a relative. Is he ill? Where is he? Is he in Guyana? Has he taken the loss of power badly and is not in a positive frame of mind? One thing for sure – his political career has crashed ignominiously. Power does that to people.

3- Henry Jeffrey. Dr. Jeffrey was (still is) a columnist for the Stabroek News during the long attempt to rig the March election. Jeffrey contended that the results would not be a legal one because once you go into an election with a bloated list; the voting process will be rigged. To contest the 2020 general election, Jeffrey formed a political party with Mr. Ralph Ramkarran named, A New and United Guyana (ANUG).

It turned out that the bloated list, if it was in fact bloated, did not impinge on the turn out. In 2020, the number of people who voted was not substantially different in 2011 when APNU and AFC won a parliamentary majority and in 2015 when they jointly won a parliamentary majority. So where was the effect of the bloated list? Jeffrey did not have the courage after August 2020 to explain or apologize. In fact, the graphic nonsense in Jeffrey’s theory lies in the election results. Despite the fat, fat list, the PPP won a mere one seat and the smaller parties captured a seat among themselves.

4- Bonita Bone-Harris. Formerly of the WPA leadership, I saw a letter from Ms. Bone-Harris last year lamenting the use of violence in Guyana. Ms. Bone-Harris was the common-law wife of Ronald Waddell. When he was murdered, she referred to him as a non-violent person. Ms. Bone-Harris’ letter jolted me momentarily. Waddell was one of the most violent, anti-Indian actors Guyana produced. Mr. Waddell’s involvement in the Buxton Troubles was sickening and demented. I would be quite happy to share with her the evidence I have of Waddell’s violent activities, which no doubt former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, has in his possession.

