Rollins supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Kaieteur News – Lloyd Rollins from the Ministry of Public Works Special Project Unit has supported the Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set to commence on January 16 at Turning Point Sports bar.

Rollins presented one of the trophies to Wiltshire and said he is pleased to be associated with the competition. Wiltshire thanked him for the support and said an exciting competition is anticipated since some of the top teams are set to take part.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, the runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.

The MVP will receive $5,000 while the best female player will pocket $10,000.

The competition will conclude on January 17 and among the teams set to take part are All Season’s, Mix Up, Gold is Money, C7, Providence, Turning Point, West Side and Transport SC. Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.