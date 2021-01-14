Latest update January 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Providence SC claim Sean Davis dominoes title

Jan 14, 2021 Sports

Shawn Beaton- MVP Shawn Beaton accepts his prize form Zehira Beaton.

John Chance (left) of Mix Up collects the second place prize from Dwayne Atkins

Providence SC- The victorious Providence SC receive their prizes form Sean Davis (2nd from left).

Kaieteur News – Providence Sports Club emerged champions of the Sean Davis four-sitting dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Providence SC took an early lead scoring 11 games in the first sitting, while Mix Up got nine and F and H eight. Providence SC continued to dominate as they managed eight games to take their tally to 19 in the second sitting. Mix Up and F and H made seven games each taking their total games to 16 and 15 respectively.
Providence SC established a sizeable lead in the third sitting as they chalked up 12 games, taking their total to 31, while Mix Up and F and H made four apiece to be on 20 and 19 in that order. In the fourth sitting Providence managed nine games totaling 40 games to take the title comfortably. Mix Up took second place with 29 games, while F and H placed third on 24.
Shawn Beaton made 10 and Sean Davis nine for the winners, while John Chance marked 10 and Mark Wiltshire nine for Mix Up. Mark Rodrigues and Kevin Boston scored nine and eight respectively for F and H.
Beaton was named MVP, while Providence SC pocketed a trophy and $150,000, Mix Up received a trophy and $75,000, F and H took home a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place C7 $20,000. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

 

