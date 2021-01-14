Over 500 children tested positive for COVID-19 since March – Health Minister

– says Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines cannot immunize children

Kaieteur News – Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, has revealed that over 500 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guyana since Guyana recorded its first case in March 2020.

Minister Anthony made this disclosure while delivering the COVID-19 update yesterday. He stated that the majority of them were found through contact tracing.

He explained that children are generally asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms of the virus, making it harder to discover those cases. When a person tests positive, the Health Ministry usually requires everyone in the household to be tested to make sure they are not infected. This, he said, includes children who may be in the household as well.

Dr. Anthony also gave a breakdown of the discovered cases of child infections. He said that 114 children between the ages of zero and five-years-old tested positive for the virus; 176 between the ages of five and nine-years-old and another 247 between the ages of 10 and 14. This gives a total of 537 cases of child infections, which accounts for approximately 7.5 percent of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases countrywide, which is 6,696.

The Minister further stated that the Health Ministry has rarely had serious cases of infections among children, even in light of the number of confirmed cases.

This newspaper had reported two instances where a child succumbed to the virus; one in November when an 11-year-old cancer patient whose cause of death was first ruled as cancer-related complications but was later reclassified as a COVID-19 fatality, and a six-day-old baby who was born with complications and tested positive for the virus.

Minister Anthony also revealed yesterday that children cannot be immunized with the Pfizer BioN-Tech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines slated to arrive in Guyana this year.

He revealed that both vaccines only provide immunization for persons at the ages of 16 and above. However, the Pfizer company has begun clinical trials for children 12 to 15-years-old.

Additionally, the Minister stated that the company intends to start another clinical trial soon for children between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed 43 new infections. It showed four persons currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 57 in institutional isolation, 402 in home isolation and an additional 30 in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 and a total of 6,063 recoveries have been recorded to date.