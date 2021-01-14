Indian company to build US$12.7M ferry to ply Georgetown/North-West route

Kaieteur News – To the tune of US$12,733,403 one of India’s leading ship building companies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), will design, build and supply an ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel for the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbours Department.

Described as a Government of India undertaking under its Ministry of Defence, the contract for the project was signed yesterday in the presence of Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill and High Commissioner of India, H.E. Dr. K.J. Srinivasa at a simple signing ceremony, which was held at the Ministry of Public Works, Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office.

A release issued by the Indian High Commission revealed that the cost of the ferry vessel is being financed by the Government of India with a grant of US$8 million and a Line of Credit of US$10 million. The ferry is to be used in the North Western region as well as South Western region of the country up to Kwakwani in the Berbice River. It will be used as a coastal as well as river service vessel.

The Government of Guyana proposes to utilize the balance amount of US$18 million for upgrade of the marine stellings that will serve this vessel. The proposal in this regard is being examined by the Government of India, the release noted.

According to Minister Edghill, the Ferry is expected to be delivered within 18 months and will provide larger cargo carrying capacity, shorter travel times and a safer and more comfortable service to commuters travelling between Georgetown and the Northwest District.

Minister Edghill also highlighted the payment breakdown for the contract, which will be done at different instalments; an advance payment of 20 percent will be disbursed this month in the sum of US$2,253,601. Another 40 percent of the contract value will be disbursed this year at various construction milestone dates totalling US$5,239,901.07. The final 40 percent of the contract value totalling US$5,239,901.07 will be disbursed next year after the installation of the main engines and steering systems and upon receipt and acceptance of the vessel.

GRSE is a prominent shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to its ship and warship building capabilities, the company is also engaged in engine production and other engineering activities. The engineering division manufactures deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges and marine pumps. Over the years, GRSE has developed capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has made considerable contributions to the indigenous warship construction programme in India. The shipbuilding product line spans technologically sophisticated Frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels. “In the last five decades, GRSE has built and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels, including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, WJ-FAC, hover crafts and fast interceptor boats for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, MHA and governments of other countries,” the release added.

It was also revealed that GRSE has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry men and material for the surveillance of the coastline. Over the years, the company has responded to the varied shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Defence Services and has evolved from building simpler vessels to building larger and technically advanced warships.

Presently, GRSE has three separate facilities for shipbuilding, all of which are located in close proximity to each other in Kolkata, India.

GRSE is the first Indian shipyard to integrate carbon composite superstructures with steel hulls for the construction of its third ASW Corvette for the Indian Navy, which resulted in a reduction in weight and increased stability of ships. In fact, the released added, GRSE’s aggregate order book was about US$3 billion, which includes products to be manufactured and delivered. “As of December 2018, there are firm contracts for manufacturing and delivery of 13 ships comprising of: 1 ASW Corvette, three Landing Craft Utility, five Fast Patrol Vessels, three P17-A Class Frigates, four Survey Vessels and 28 Diesel Alternators (1 MW) worth 2,250.00 million,” it was noted.

GRSE is said to have an advantage over global shipyards in securing contracts to build vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard because it qualifies for the “Make in India” initiative. The “Make in India” initiative grants indigenous manufacturers a competitive advantage when supplying to the domestic market. More details on GRSE are available at http://www.grse.in/index.php/our-company/about-us.html.