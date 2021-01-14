Halendino Sports to host Trials

Kaieteur News – The Halendino Sports Company in collaboration with West Indies Sports Complex, Phillips Boxes, Sparta, Jaf’s Enterprise, Queen’s Kitchen, Tobin’s Auto Works, Blades Bodywork, Ray’s Electrical, Fabulous Homes, Jamrock Café, Jamal, Hotspot boys, Cream Team, MS Embroidery, Demerara Mutal Life Insurance, Boujee Boutique, KMPA Sports, Diamond Hotel & Sports Bar and Noami Grocies will host their first set of trials next Saturday and Sunday.

The trials are being held at various grounds including the Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground, South Ruimveldt ground, Agricola Community Playfield, Sophia Exhibition Center, Camptown ground, East Ruimveldt Nursery and Girls Guide.

The trials are being held by the Halendino Sports Company in collaboration with the above companies who will sponsor the promising athletes and the trials will begin at 09:00hrs sharp each day.

The sports disciplines that the athletes will be on trial for sponsorships are Basketball, Cricket and Football and there will be no fee for any sportsperson that is desirous of trying out.

The best athletes will be determined based on a points system. For example, basketball players will undergo five tests. The first test will be a sprint, followed by Free throws ability, three-point and half court.

Successful/sponsored athletes will be paid a minimum of $3500 per game henceforth, while some athletes will be able to secure bigger packages.

In an invited comment with this publication, Khalifa Hale, the founder of the Halendino Sports Company noted that the areas for trials will pay strict attention to covid-19 regulations. One person will undergo their trial at a time in a controlled environment and each participant will have a specific time they will have to be present at the ground for their trial run.

For more information, persons can make contact on telephone number 592-665-4828.

The Halendino sports initiative has been supported by the Government of Guyana through several ministries and agencies including the Ministries of Health; Culture, Youth & Sports, Amerindian Affairs, Home Affairs, Human Services & Social Security; Education and Tourism & Commerce. In addition, the initiative is backed by the GDF and the Guyana Police Force.