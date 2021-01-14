Greater restraints on Presidential powers are needed

Kaieteur News – Donald Trump may have done well in last November’s Presidential Elections. But he will now go down in infamy as one of the most disgraceful and unfit Presidents of the United States.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives, one of two chambers of the Congress, voted for him to be impeached. He becomes the first President to face two such indictments. It is not likely that he will be found guilty by the Senate since his tenure ends within one week. But the Americans may spring a surprise and still go ahead with the trial so as to make him an example.

The Americans are sending a clear signal to the internal insurrectionists and to the world that it still has institutions which can still be relied upon to uphold the values upon which their nation is founded. The institutions of government, the judiciary and now the Congress are sending a clear signal that they can stand up against dictatorship and tyranny.

A number of high-level government officials of the Trump Administration have resigned. They are refusing to have anything more to do with Trump even though his tenure only has one more week. The New York Times reported that among the senior officials who have tendered their resignations were: Education Secretary, Betsy De Vos; Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; Mick Mulvaney, Special Envoy of Northern Ireland; Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Advisor; John Costello, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors; Stephanie Grisham, First Lady’s Chief of Staff; Rickie Niceta, Social Secretary; Sarah Matthews, Deputy White House Press Secretary and Eris Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General.

These high-level resignations arose in the wake of the storming of the Capitol and represent an implosion of the Trump Administration. The White House is now said to resemble a ghost town, far more desolate than during the pandemic’s lockdown.

Those who have resigned are signalling their rejection of the attempted assault on democracy. Former Attorney General Bill Carr described the conduct of Trump as a betrayal of his office and his supporters.

The American judicial system had rejected attempts to use the justice system to stymie the election results. More than 60 lawsuits were filed in an attempt to overturn the election results. Most of these were dismissed by brief judgements indicating there was no case to be answered. The legal challenges hit a stone wall

Despite the invasion of the Capitol, the Congress stood its ground and later confirmed the victory of Biden. Congress is now standing firm in punishing what was described as an insurrection. They will go much further than people think. They will send a strong message that the actions of Trump and his fellow instigators will not go unpunished.

Trump has already begun to face personal sanctions. His social media accounts have been deactivated, an unprecedented move against a Head of State. It shows how serious the Americans believe was the threat to freedom by Trump’s words on that fateful day last week.

Trump was a creature of the media. His appearance on the reality show, The Apprentice, ignited his political stardom and coupled with his use of social media campaigning, led him to an upset win over Hilary Clinton four years ago.

But the very media which made him is now prepared to break him. No legitimacy has been given to actions of those involved in storming the Capitol. The media has not attached the label of resistance to the storming of the Capitol. Instead, they have described it as an insurrection and an assault on democracy and on freedom of expression. Some have called it a siege and those who stormed the House as a mob or insurrectionists.

And the media has not given much credence to Trump’s explanation that his words to the protestors was appropriate. No! Many have come to Trump’s defence in this regard.

And not many will want to do anything with him in the future. He will be a very lonely man for a very long time.

Trump is going to lose big financially. Already certain major party financiers are backing away from funding the party. This will hurt the Republican Party.

There is little chance now giving the push-back which is taking place for Trump to have any future political role. Americans are showing the strength of American democracy.

Trump, however, has revealed a crack in American democracy. It is clear now that despite America repelling the attempt at overturning democracy, there is need to guard against the arising of another Trump. And this will require greater restraints on Presidential powers so that another Trump never emerges.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)