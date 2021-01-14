GRA tax operations to be upgraded next month

Latest update January 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2021 News
– to improve taxpayers’ convenience and internal operational efficiencies
Kaieteur News – Next month, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be replacing the current tax administration software – TRIPS II with a new tax software, Optimal Revenue Management System (RMS), to improve taxpayers’ convenience and internal operational efficiencies.
Optimal RMS is designed to improve taxpayers’ experience with the GRA, while providing a convenient and intuitive online service.
In a press release, GRA noted that the new software “is a powerful and flexible tool that brings together taxpayers information, transactions and communications within one user-friendly system.” This overhaul of tax administration, it added, uses trustworthy data and facilitates high quality and timely services to clients, which includes faster processing of refunds.
In addition, the GRA revealed that this highly anticipated venture is expected to deliver improved interactions on tax operational services for both staff and taxpayers, where manual processing of applications will be a relic of the past.
The online platform caters for all tax purposes, and taxpayers will be able to view their current tax status online and receive timely alerts on account events, GRA stated in its release, adding that online communication with the agency will be boosted, allowing taxpayers to correspond effortlessly and submit queries.
“To prepare our clients, the Information Technology department has launched a website: www.gra.gov.gy/optimal, which provides resources and information that allow all taxpayers to become acquainted with upcoming changes, new and updated returns, forms and the various due dates. The website also organizes the changes according to taxpayer type for convenient access,” the release outlined.
Persons can also visit www.gra.gov.gy/optimal for more information about the upcoming launch, features and benefits. Taxpayers, according to GRA, are also encouraged to look at the video presentations, which cover promotional, guidance and other useful content. The site will be continuously updated with new content until the eventual launch, the tax agency noted as it assured that “The GRA is committed to reviewing our systems to ensure they are in line with best practices.”
