Latest update January 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
This is a letter to our private sector. The cost of living needs to come down in Guyana. So how are we going to make a profit when we sell cheaper I hear people ask? By selling more at a cheaper price profitability can be increased.
As an example: instead of selling 100 units of water at $100 to give an income of $10,000 we can sell 200 units of water at $75 to give an income of $15,000 thereby increasing profitability.
Everyone will benefit when prices are reduced. Citizens benefit in cost of living reduced; private sector benefit with increased profitability; Government coffers benefits with increased taxes paid on profits.
Yours truly,
Sean Ori
Jan 14, 2021Kaieteur News – The Halendino Sports Company in collaboration with West Indies Sports Complex, Phillips Boxes, Sparta, Jaf’s Enterprise, Queen’s Kitchen, Tobin’s Auto Works, Blades...
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – Yesterday I looked at some egregious and unpatriotic outputs from certain types of politicians (all... more
Kaieteur News – Donald Trump may have done well in last November’s Presidential Elections. But he will now go down... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]