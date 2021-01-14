Everyone will benefit when prices are reduced

Dear Editor

This is a letter to our private sector. The cost of living needs to come down in Guyana. So how are we going to make a profit when we sell cheaper I hear people ask? By selling more at a cheaper price profitability can be increased.

As an example: instead of selling 100 units of water at $100 to give an income of $10,000 we can sell 200 units of water at $75 to give an income of $15,000 thereby increasing profitability.

Everyone will benefit when prices are reduced. Citizens benefit in cost of living reduced; private sector benefit with increased profitability; Government coffers benefits with increased taxes paid on profits.

Yours truly,

Sean Ori