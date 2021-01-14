Egotistic Administrators continue to hamper the future of our sportswomen and men

Letter to the Sports Editor…

Dear Sports Editor,

Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr. ought to be complimented for his stance on the shameless allegation that football was responsible for damaging the Guyana National Stadium, Providence pitch.

Stories highlighting this untruth were carried in three of the daily newspapers earlier this week. Minister Ramson was swift in calling out the authors of this malevolent act as he visited the facility to further expose the wickedness of the authors.

The photograph that was published purporting to be the damaged pitch at the Providence facility was false. Additionally the outfield as well as the real pitch is both in near perfect shape as was seen in yesterday’s newspapers and electronic media.

For too long egotistic administrators have been playing selfish games with our sportswomen and men’s futures. There shouldn’t be an issue with either cricket, football or any other sport utilising the Providence facility. As a matter of fact, rugby was also played at this facility.

Let me also remind you that the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation which co-coordinated the Bounce Back Football Fiesta along with the Guyana Football Federation and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport would have held many a football tournaments at this facility and never was it damaged.

International football matches were also played there including the now famous 11.11.11 when Guyana downed Trinidad and Tobago to make it to the third stage of FIFA World Cup Qualifying with His Excellency President Bharrat Jagdeo present among other government Ministers on this historic day.

So, how now, the world’s greatest sport is being accused of damaging this revered facility? Shame on the authors of this misleading and mischievous article and photo.

Like Minister Ramson said, each request for use of the Stadium must be looked at on its merit and the custodian of the facility (Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport) would then decide on approval taking into account the nature of the request and its importance.

This facility in question is huge enough to be used by multiple sports bodies and based again on Minister Ramson’s words; His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali has already given the thumbs up for maximum usage.

The large tarmac is already being used by various groups for softball cricket and small sided football. Cycling at some juncture had made an approach to the previous administration for the uses of the internal roads given the multiple deaths by accident of many of its members and even other civilians.

With adequate facilities still a challenge in this land, associations and federations must be wise enough to put up their plans and approach the MCYS to be able to gain access to its facilities including the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, National Gymnasium, Cultural Center Tarmac, and National Park Tarmac and the Carifesta Sports Complex among others.

The other Ministries which also own facilities must make a consorted effort to upkeep them and make it accessible to their employees and even sports associations and federations which so desire, subjected to following a prescribed procedure.

It is welcome news that the government is forging ahead with the construction of three multi-purpose facilities in Linden, Berbice and Essequibo which would no doubt bring tremendous ease to our athletes.

There is absolutely no doubt that this nation is endowed with naturally talented athletes but our continued lack of facilities to develop the talent has always been one of our main challenges. It is the fervent wish of all right thinking Guyanese that our administrators begin displaying the correct vision to really transform the fortunes of our athletes.

It is also the wish of Guyanese that the National Sports Commission (NSC) is established in short order following the Act of 1993 and that the Commissioners who are appointed are all solid and work towards taking our sports to new positive heights.

Sports Administrators need to stop the foolishness of playing cheap politics; reach out to each other and come up with innovative ways of maximising the uses of national facilities. We all love to see our politicians working together for the common good of the nation; similarly, let’s see our Sports Administrators do the same in the interest and development of our athletes.

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) also has a major role to play in ensuring that its members show the will to collaborate and work with each other. The future will only be bright if we endeavour to set aside pettiness and embrace the big picture of the nation really and truly attaining the heights we know it can.

With history being the ultimate judge, how would you like to be remembered?

Yours in sport,

Colin Aaron