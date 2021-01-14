De Pee Pee Pee setting a bad example

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a New Year but is de same old ‘shaving cream’ tekkin’ place. De Pee Pee Pee is de biggest culprit when it comes to violating social and physical distancing rules. Dem mekkin’ rule fuh everybody fuh follow, dem gat de Task Force sending letter to businesses fuh put dem demselves in order, but de Pee Pee Pee doing what dem please and setting a bad example.

A Central Executive member of de Pee Pee Pee dead from COVID-19. De Pee Pee Pee decide to organize a tribute to de man. Dem must decide dat de best way to honour de man is fuh honour de disease wah kill de man – because dem nah practice social distance at the function dem organize.

A whole set of Pee Pee Pee people, including Rob- de-Earth and Jag-de-O and de Prezzie tun up. And dem didn’t even practice social distancing or physical distancing. People sitting down within touching distance of each other. Some, including Ministers, bin standing next to other people.

It seems as if de Pee Pee Pee nah gat no sense of propriety or conscience. What sort of example dem Pee Pee Pee leaders of de country setting. If was another country, people woulda been calling fuh all ah dem get fired immediately because dem breaking dem own rules.

De Office of de President or somebody acting on behalf of it, does run a Facebook page showing wat de President doing. De lead picture of de ceremony showing de President sitting next to a Mulvi who nah wearing he mask properly. If dat sort ah thing bin happen under Burnham dat person who responsible fuh putting such an inappropriate photograph in de public domain would ah get fired immediately.

But is suh when yuh want tek any and everybody and give dem big wuk.

Talk half and wait fuh mo slackness from de Pee Pee Pee.