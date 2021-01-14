Latest update January 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Three winners presented with prizes

Jan 14, 2021 News

C. Persaud Dental Lab & Clinic Christmas Promotion…

Kaieteur News – Three persons entered the New Year as winners after they participated in a Christmas promotion held by the C. Persaud Dental Lab and Clinic.
The Lot 14 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara establishment conducted the promotion during the month of December last year. Customers were eligible to participate after spending $5,000 and over. This allowed them to receive a coupon to enter the competition.
On December 31, 2020, the curtains came down on the competition with a prize drawing exercise. The prizes were: one flat screen television, one microwave oven and one blender. The winners were: T. Ramharath, Ronald Thomas and Godfrey Hercules.
The Christmas promotion has been an annual activity over the past 10 years.

