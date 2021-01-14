Bus driver killed in three-vehicle accident

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old bus driver was killed on Tuesday following a three-vehicle smash-up along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The dead man has been identified as Uriel Reynolds also known as Orlando, a father of one, who lived at Munipur Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The accident, according to police, occurred around 19:15 hrs.

Investigators reported that a car heading west along the highway collided with a pickup, which was heading east. The driver of the pick-up then lost control and slammed head on into the minibus Reynolds was driving at the time.

Eyewitnesses said that the pick-up had crashed into the car first and then slammed head-on into the Reynolds’ bus. They claimed too, that just moments before the smash-up, the pick-up’s driver was seen speeding along the highway and apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The aftermath was horrific. The front of Reynolds’ minibus was completely smashed in.

Reynolds’ father, Elon Reynolds, posted details of the accident on Facebook and stated that persons “had to literally pull the front of the bus apart” to free his son who was pinned and bleeding. Another occupant of the bus was also injured and had to be assisted as well.

By the time they were finished, Reynolds was unresponsive. Photos from the accident scene showed public-spirited citizens trying to keep him alive. One individual held his head up in their arms as another assisted.

They wasted no time in rushing him and the injured passenger to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Doctors there, however, pronounced Reynolds dead on arrival.

His father stated that he was present at the GPHC to view his son’s body. He detailed that Reynolds’ feet were completely crushed. He noted too that there was blood oozing from his nostrils and ears.

The man said that Reynolds was his youngest son and was treated as the baby of the family. He recalled that his son had only celebrated his 31st birthday in December.

As Elon reflected on his son’s life, he noted that “he was quite young and still had a lot to live for, especially for his seven-year-old son.”

Elon also called for a thorough investigation into the accident that resulted in his son’s tragic demise.

Police have since reported that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the pick-up’s driver, but no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath.

Investigations are ongoing.