$150,000 bail for TV producer who allegedly raped girl, 13

Latest update January 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A television programme producer was on Monday released on $150,000, bail after he was charged for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
The defendant, Collin Venture, 39, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
It is alleged that during the month of September 2020, Venture raped a child under the age of 16. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him.
According to reports, Venture was a daily visitor to the child’s home.
It is alleged that on at least four occasions when Venture visited, he took the child to a washroom at the side of the house and raped her there.
The child’s relatives later found conversations between her and Venture. It was then that the child related what had happened and a report was made to the police.
A medical examination was conducted on the child and revealed that she was sexually active.
An investigation was launched and Venture was recently arrested and charged with rape of a minor.
The Chief Magistrate granted Venture bail and the matter was adjourned to January 18, 2021.
