Who gan bell de big cats?

Jan 13, 2021
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De fastest way fuh spread a virus is fuh get it in de schools. Dat is why dem boys bin understand when de government bin close de schools when de pandemic start and why dem still keeping most of dem pickney at home.
Dem boys wan know who can be held accountable for dat foolish and reckless decision to open dormitory schools. If there is any place where de virus gan spread, and spread fast, is in a dormitory.
And dat is wah happening now. More dan 50 cases of students, teachers and workers dun test positive. And who is to be held accountable? Nah ask Aunty Priya dat question. She gat more excuses dan a pregnant nun.
Dem close down wan restaurant at de Mall. Dem seh indoor dining not allowed. But in yesterday paper, de Prezzie and de Vee Pee and all de other Pees sit down at a table eating food at de Ambassador residence. Is dat not indoor dining? Who can bell dah cat?
Somebody decide dem gan keep football at de cricket stadium. And dem damage de playfield and de pitch at de only ground in Guyana which meets de standard for international cricket.
No spectators were allowed to watch de matches because of de COVID-19 regulations. So why it ain’t hold no where else? Why de stadium? Is foolishness!
And who can be held accountable for dis cock-up? Nah ask dem boys.
Talk half and remember wah type of country yuh living in.
