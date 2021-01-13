U.S. has no intention of setting up any military base in Guyana – U.S Admiral

Kaieteur News – During a press conference yesterday, Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller, stated that the United States of America (USA) has no intention on setting up any military bases in Guyana.

This comment was made after the signing of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, between Guyana and the USA. The event was held at the Baridi Benab, at the State House, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The agreement was signed by Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, and Admiral Faller. In light of the Guyana border controversy with Venezuela, Admiral Faller was asked by the media if there will be a greater presence of the U.S. military in Guyana, by the setting up of military bases in the country on or offshore.

Responding to the question, Admiral Faller said, “The United States doesn’t seek to have bases anywhere in the hemisphere. We seek to have the right military presence as invited by our sovereign partners; we only came at the request of mutually agreed partnership for an exercise or training.”

The U.S. Admiral added that their future presence in Guyana will be determined by “our host and friends and that presence will be in the form of exercises and training…”

Faller was also asked if the U.S. is concerned that Venezuela can pose a threat to the U.S. oil company ExxonMobil, and about the support of the U.S. military to Guyana due to the Venezuela’s latest decree over local waters.

The Admiral said, “Every nation deserves the right for sovereignty and to make sovereign decisions over its resources…my visit was planned months ago.”

While stating that their only focus is to strengthen the bilateral military relationship for exercises and activities, he added that as it relates to the controversy over borders and territories, the matter is best left to legitimate international organizations, so there can be a peaceful resolution.