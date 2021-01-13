Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

When will you demand your pot of gold?

Jan 13, 2021 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Our political leaders want us to believe that oil will deliver a pot of gold. We at this newspaper, however, believe that our political leaders are bent on deceiving citizens by waving one magic oil wand after another, but with little to nothing to show for it.
Our leaders have betrayed the nation. They have primed the expectations of Guyanese, while engaging quietly in secret deals that deprive the country of billions of barrels of oil. The stinking-rich Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks were handed over to friends and cronies. ExxonMobil was handed the deal of a lifetime, on a platter.
Our leaders are correct: Better will come. But for whom? It is our leaders who will inherit the pot of gold. Guyanese, when will you wake up and say “No” to what is happening with your oil? When will you demand your pot of gold?

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister Ramson

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister...

Jan 13, 2021

“Let’s be clear, the Guyana National Stadium is not owned by anyone, it’s owned by the people of the country.” By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Stating that it was a consorted attempt...
Read More
First Class Auto lends support to Endurance C/Ship

First Class Auto lends support to Endurance

Jan 13, 2021

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd highest honour

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd...

Jan 13, 2021

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family sport

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family...

Jan 12, 2021

Support from former players continues for Berbice Cricket as Chattergoon and Gordon comes on board

Support from former players continues for Berbice...

Jan 12, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’ undergo Fitness Tests ahead of return to full scale training

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jan 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Honesty is the best policy

    Kaieteur News – If the APNU+AFC is serious about assessing, truthfully and honestly, its loss in the 2020 elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]