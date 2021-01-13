Kaieteur News – Our political leaders want us to believe that oil will deliver a pot of gold. We at this newspaper, however, believe that our political leaders are bent on deceiving citizens by waving one magic oil wand after another, but with little to nothing to show for it.
Our leaders have betrayed the nation. They have primed the expectations of Guyanese, while engaging quietly in secret deals that deprive the country of billions of barrels of oil. The stinking-rich Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks were handed over to friends and cronies. ExxonMobil was handed the deal of a lifetime, on a platter.
Our leaders are correct: Better will come. But for whom? It is our leaders who will inherit the pot of gold. Guyanese, when will you wake up and say “No” to what is happening with your oil? When will you demand your pot of gold?
Jan 13, 2021
