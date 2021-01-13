Suspected “Sindicato” gang members rob Kaituma businessman

Kaieteur News – Three Venezuelan nationals suspected to be members of the notorious “Sindicato” invaded the home of a Port Kaituma businessman on Tuesday and robbed him of guns, ammunition and millions in cash.

The businessman, Elroy Allam, 56, popularly known as “Chinee”, is the owner of a hardware store in Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One and lived at the Waterfront. According to police, the armed foreign armed bandits entered Allam’s premises around 23:00hrs. The bandits held Allam and his wife at gunpoint and searched the house.

In the ordeal that lasted for some 32 minutes, the armed bandits carted off three guns and a quantity of ammunition: one .233 semi-automatic rifle with 30 live rounds and a magazine, one .32 semi-automatic pistol with ten live rounds and two magazines, and a 12-gauge shot gun.

The gunmen also stole four gold chains, four gold rings and $10M in cash and made good their escape reportedly via boat. The matter was reported and the Guyana Police Force along with the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard stationed at Morwhanna responded immediately by combing the Aruka River.

According to police, the joint service ranks reported that they spotted a boat heading in the direction of Morwhanna. However, when they tried to approach the vessel, the occupants opened fire on them. The ranks reported that they returned fire too but the boat sped away and the shooters escaped in the direction of Imbetero, a border area between Guyana and Venezuela.

Investigators have since reported and revealed that they have since canvassed the area and are soon to retrieve video footage from surveillance cameras. It is believed that the perpetrators of the robbery are part of the notorious Venezuelan gang called “Los Sindicatos”. In recent times, there have been many reports surfacing of Guyanese working and living in areas that borders with Venezuela being robbed by the gang.

There have also been confrontations between the Venezuelan gunmen and the armed forces of Guyana in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.