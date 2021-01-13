More than half of new COVID-19 cases found in Region Five

Kaieteur News – More than half of yesterday‘s new COVID-19 cases came from Region Five. According to information released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Region Five accounted for 35 out of 65 new cases recorded. The spike in cases comes, following warning from Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, that the indigenous village of Moraikobai in Region Five is now seeing an increase in cases.

In the meantime, the MOH noted that 21 cases were recovered in Region Four, two new cases in Region Three, one new case in Region Six, four new cases in Region Seven and two new cases in Region Ten.

Additionally, there are 378 patients in home isolation, 55 patients are in institutional isolation and three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.