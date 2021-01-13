Guyana, U.S sign goods and servicing agreement

Kaieteur News – Guyana and the United States of America (USA) yesterday signed an agreement which allows the exchange of goods and services between the two countries’ defence force.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, was signed by Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, on behalf of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller.

The signing of the agreement paved the way for the exchange of goods or services of equal value to support future bilateral defence cooperation. The purpose of the agreement is to establish basic terms, conditions, and procedures to facilitate the mutual provision of logistic support, supplies, and services between the two countries.

The event was held at the Baridi Benab, at the State House, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

During his remarks after the signing of the agreement, Brigadier Bess said, “I am pleased today to be joined by Admiral Craig Faller, Commander of the United States Southern Command. His presence here today symbolizes the excellent relations between the militaries of the United States of America (USA) and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

He added that with the agreement, the two militaries will now be able to expand their response to tackle issues like climate change, trafficking narcotics, terrorism, small arms and human trafficking.

He said, “These threats, if left unattended can erode national security and undermine regional stability. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) therefore looks to increase the defence cooperation as a mean of improving the responsiveness to natural disasters and transnational criminal threats.”

Brigadier Bess also stated that Guyana is part of a Region that is prone to natural hazards, which have the potential to undermine security and stability in a country.

Admiral Faller in his remarks said that it’s an honor to be in Guyana to demonstrate another step in the longstanding bilateral agreement military-to-military security cooperation.

He added, “With this agreement we are entering a new era of defence partnership. For over half a century our countries have built a bond of friendship…”

Admiral Faller arrived in Guyana on Monday, and is on a three-day visit. The Southern Command is one of the Department of Defence’s six geographically-focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defence and public-security forces in the region.

The U.S. and Guyana have a history of security cooperation, and the defence partnership between the two countries includes collaboration against regional threats and challenges, capacity-building engagements, bilateral training, expertise exchanges, exercises, and participation in military education programs.

Last September, during the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit, the two countries signed a Shiprider Agreement, which allows the US Coast Guard to patrol local waters.

The first joint-service exercise between the two countries’ Coast Guards was conducted last Saturday to combat illegal fishing activities in local waters.