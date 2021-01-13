Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Five witnesses testify… Murder PI for Vryheid's Lust woman allegedly killed by son-in-law

Jan 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Velma Pickering, 56, of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was allegedly stabbed and killed by her son-in-law, on Monday continued in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
The defendant, Linden Isaacs, 28, a security guard of Strathspey Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 11, at Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD, he murdered Pickering.
The PI is being conducted by Magistrate Alisha George. When the matter was called, Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph called five witnesses to testify. Those witnesses included two police officers, Pickering’s daughter and son, and a neighbour.
Kaieteur News had reported that Pickering was left dead allegedly after a domestic squabble with her son-in-law turned violent.
According to a police report, Pickering was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times after Isaacs accused her of trying to break up his relationship with her daughter. She managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.
She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, public-spirited persons caught Isaacs shortly after fleeing the scene and he was handed over to the police.
An investigation was launched and he was subsequently charged with the murder of his mother-in-law. Isaacs is expected to make his next court appearance today for the continuation of the murder PI.

