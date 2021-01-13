Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver injured after fuel tankers burst into flames

Jan 13, 2021 News

The charred remains of the fuel tankers.

Kaieteur News – A driver had to be rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital after two fuel tankers caught fire yesterday at First Koker, Parika-Salem, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Screengrab from a live video of the tankers being destroyed by the fire.

The driver, Zahir Villa, 40, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) received burns to his hands while trying to save one of the trucks.
According to police, the two fuel tankers went up in flames around 10:00hrs.
Investigators said that the origin of the fire is unknown at this time. They learnt that the trucks had been parked at First Koker around 09:00hrs by Villa and Ramsarran Dean to discharge fuel.
Dean told investigators that they had left the tankers and went a short distance away. Upon his return, he saw smoke emanating from behind the cabin area of the tanker, which he was driving. He continued that within minutes, the truck burst into flames.
Villa told investigators that he jumped into the tanker to turn off the engine but was burnt in the process and had to be rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens.
Firefighters were called in and arrived shortly after to extinguish the blaze.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister Ramson

Providence Stadium Pitch in almost perfect condition – Minister...

Jan 13, 2021

“Let’s be clear, the Guyana National Stadium is not owned by anyone, it’s owned by the people of the country.” By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Stating that it was a consorted attempt...
Read More
First Class Auto lends support to Endurance C/Ship

First Class Auto lends support to Endurance

Jan 13, 2021

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd highest honour

Umpire Basil Morgan gets Montserrat’s 2nd...

Jan 13, 2021

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family sport

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family...

Jan 12, 2021

Support from former players continues for Berbice Cricket as Chattergoon and Gordon comes on board

Support from former players continues for Berbice...

Jan 12, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’ undergo Fitness Tests ahead of return to full scale training

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Golden Jaguars’...

Jan 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Honesty is the best policy

    Kaieteur News – If the APNU+AFC is serious about assessing, truthfully and honestly, its loss in the 2020 elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]