Driver injured after fuel tankers burst into flames

Latest update January 13th, 2021 12:52 AM
Jan 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A driver had to be rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital after two fuel tankers caught fire yesterday at First Koker, Parika-Salem, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
The driver, Zahir Villa, 40, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) received burns to his hands while trying to save one of the trucks.
According to police, the two fuel tankers went up in flames around 10:00hrs.
Investigators said that the origin of the fire is unknown at this time. They learnt that the trucks had been parked at First Koker around 09:00hrs by Villa and Ramsarran Dean to discharge fuel.
Dean told investigators that they had left the tankers and went a short distance away. Upon his return, he saw smoke emanating from behind the cabin area of the tanker, which he was driving. He continued that within minutes, the truck burst into flames.
Villa told investigators that he jumped into the tanker to turn off the engine but was burnt in the process and had to be rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens.
Firefighters were called in and arrived shortly after to extinguish the blaze.
