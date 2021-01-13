Chinese Embassy rejects US Admiral’s statement on fishing vessel

Kaieteur News – The Chinese Embassy, in a statement late last evening, outright rejected the “erroneous remarks” made by Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller, during his interaction with the media at State House.

“On January 12, during his visit to Guyana, the Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller, falsely stated that recently 300 Chinese fishing vessels ‘were proven to have incurred into the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Ecuador,’ despite that the Chinese side has repeatedly denounced the allegation,” the Embassy said in a statement, strongly opposing such rhetoric.

The Embassy explained that it is widely known that the high seas of the southeast Pacific Ocean are traditional fishing grounds for various countries and in addition to China; fishing vessels from other countries are also operating in the region.

Further, it said that as a responsible major country in fishing, “China has always attached great importance to the protection of the marine environment and resources, and has exercised the strictest management and control measures over fishing vessels operating overseas.”

The Embassy made it clear that China has not found any Chinese fishing vessels operating inside the EEZ of Ecuador and has not received any reports of Chinese vessels illegally positioned from regional fisheries management organizations.

“China will continuously fight with a ‘zero tolerance’ attitude to any form of illegal fishing and stands ready to work with all countries and international organizations to promote the conservation and the long-term sustainable use of global fishery resources,” the statement said.

In conclusion, the Embassy urged that should Guyana find any factual evidence of illegal fishing of the Chinese vessels in Guyana and provide the evidence to the Chinese Government, “we will never tolerate but deal with it strictly in accordance with relevant laws.”