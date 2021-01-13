Approximately over 2000 homes affected by flooding – CDC

Kaieteur News – Approximately over 2000 households have been severely affected by flooding caused by excessive rainfall and high tides during the period January 1 to 9 of this year. This is according to a Civil Defence Commission (CDC) report.

The Commission received reports of flooding across 17 communities which have been severely impacted with water entering homes of residents with livestock and domestic animals and leaving farmlands with crops inundated. Communities and homes affected are mainly in Regions Two, Three, Four and Ten.

According to the CDC, Region Two is the most impacted geographic area while Nabacalis in Region Four registered the most affected homes.

The report stated that in Region Two, Charity Housing Scheme and Charity Squatting Area had 180 homes affected, Dredge Creek -77; Abrams Creek- 55; Siriki- 50; Jacklow -50; Cozier Canal- 25; Grand Buxton – 45; David James Scheme -70; Jacklow Pomeroon – 40; Kabakaburi-140; and Charity Urusara NDC – 478. While in Region Four, Nabaclis saw 1000 homes affected, Golden Grove Section ‘C’- 60; Ann’s Grove -130; Victoria – 400; Mocha Arcadia had 85. In Region Ten, Silver City had 15 homes affected.

The Commission stated that during the period January 1 to 4, the country experienced above normal high tides combined with severe rainfall across northern Guyana.

The CDC collaborated with several agencies including the NDIA, MOA, RDCs and NDCs to conduct an assessment in the affected areas. The assessment revealed that some areas have remained inundated even when the tide is at its lowest. The finding also showed that lands could not drain effectively since many were within basins, which were waterlogged during the December period and also due to poor drainage in some areas.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health deployed teams of officers to several communities across the coast and in riverain areas to make assessments and to arrive at solutions to address concerns such as potential disease outbreaks and the impacts to livelihoods.