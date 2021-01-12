Trump might not get he pension

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Uncle Sam nah playing. Trump try a fascist move and it backfire pun he big time. He crossed de proverbial red line when he said things, which were viewed as inciting de storming of de Capitol.
America doesn’t play when it comes to crossing de line. Dem bin give Trump a long rope when he try a Granger pun de American people. But de moment de ‘insurrection’ was launched; dat was when de American people said enough is enough.
Dem nah mekkin joke. Already dem Facebook and Twitter deactivate he account. Congress trying fuh impeach he and if dem succeed he pension and other benefits gone down de drain.
Trump finished politically and he fortune fuh sure affected. You can’t try dem sort ah stunts he bin try and get away with it. America living up to its reputation — de land of de free and while it gave Trump a lot of latitude when he was questioning de vote-count, dat latitude done now after wat happen last week.
It hard to understand just how he think he would go unpunished after wat was attempted. America was never going to allow it democracy to be overrun by supremacists and fascists. De sanctions gonna come down fast and heavy on Trump and he will not escape scotch free.
Guyanese should learn. Some of we leaders cross de line last year. Dem boys ain’t even sure if some of dem get back dem visas. That should never happen and people should lobby Biden not to reverse de visa sanctions on dem wah try fuh steal de elections in Guyana.
Talk half and wait fuh see what gan happen to Trump!
Jan 12, 2021Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LCG) was established in 1965 and continues to operate as a Members’ Club and is the only golf club in Guyana with a complete 9-hole course. As the...
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – When I read that Massy Supermarket was opening across the road where I live, I jumped so high with... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is an oil producer and when oil comes up, it does so with gas. The gas-to-shore project is a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]