Trump might not get he pension

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Sam nah playing. Trump try a fascist move and it backfire pun he big time. He crossed de proverbial red line when he said things, which were viewed as inciting de storming of de Capitol.

America doesn’t play when it comes to crossing de line. Dem bin give Trump a long rope when he try a Granger pun de American people. But de moment de ‘insurrection’ was launched; dat was when de American people said enough is enough.

Dem nah mekkin joke. Already dem Facebook and Twitter deactivate he account. Congress trying fuh impeach he and if dem succeed he pension and other benefits gone down de drain.

Trump finished politically and he fortune fuh sure affected. You can’t try dem sort ah stunts he bin try and get away with it. America living up to its reputation — de land of de free and while it gave Trump a lot of latitude when he was questioning de vote-count, dat latitude done now after wat happen last week.

It hard to understand just how he think he would go unpunished after wat was attempted. America was never going to allow it democracy to be overrun by supremacists and fascists. De sanctions gonna come down fast and heavy on Trump and he will not escape scotch free.

Guyanese should learn. Some of we leaders cross de line last year. Dem boys ain’t even sure if some of dem get back dem visas. That should never happen and people should lobby Biden not to reverse de visa sanctions on dem wah try fuh steal de elections in Guyana.

Talk half and wait fuh see what gan happen to Trump!