Support from former players continues for Berbice Cricket as Chattergoon and Gordon comes on board

– UCCA to launch 40 overs cricket tournament, Government MP to sponsor 20/20 cup in West Berbice

Kaieteur News – Over the years, one of the main problem affecting the development of Berbice Cricket was the lack of support the Berbice Cricket Board received from former cricketers, who after they finished playing the game that made them famous, simply turned their back on it. Those days seems to be in the past now as the Hilbert Foster led administration is convincing them to come on board and be a part of the rapid development taking place in the game in the Ancient County.

Former cricketers like Clayton Lambert, Leslaine Lambert, Ray Joseph, Jerry Angus, Kevin Darlington, Troy Halley, Narsingh Deonarine, Vishal Nagamootoo and Mahendra Nagamootoo have recently contributed to the development of the game, while present players Shimron Hetmeyer, Kevin Sinclair and Romario Shepherd have become sponsors of cricket tournaments.

Two more former players Hemnarine Chattergoon and Jeremy Gordon have become the latest to join the growing list as Foster spearheads a massive marketing drive to attract sponsorship for cricket tournaments and developmental programmes his board intends to host this year.

Chattergoon, a former Guyana and West Indies under-19 batting star who also represented Canada at the first class level, would be sponsoring a one day three team 20/20 tournament in his home village of Fyrish. The home team, Courtland and Kilcoy would face off to win the Chattergoon Brothers Challenge Cup and a winner take all prize. Gordon, who still plays the game in Canada and played for Canada at the international level, would be sponsoring another one day, three-team tournament at the Edinburgh Ground. The teams would be Edinburgh, Tucker Park and Guymine. The winner would take home the Gordon Cup.

Foster stated the main objectives of the one day tournaments are to take the game to areas where the passion for the game has dropped to attract youths to the game and to inspire clubs to be more organised. The BCB is hoping to run off at least eight of these one day tournaments in Late February under very strict Covid 19 rules. No spectators would be one of the rules in place.

Meanwhile, the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association has been able to attract sponsorship for the hosting of a round robin 40 overs tournament. A total of twenty eight teams within the sub association would be playing in the tournament. The BCB has also confirmed a sponsorship deal with Government Member of Parliament Faizal Jafferally to host a knockout 20/20 Cup for eleven teams in the West Berbice Sub Association. Both of these tournaments would be launched shortly.