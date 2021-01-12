Man who ran from cops nabbed with illegal gun

Kaieteur News – A man, who saw the cops and ran away on Sunday, was nabbed moments later with an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

According to police, ranks had received a tip off and went down to D’Urban and Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust around 11:30 hrs.

Upon their arrival, a man spotted them and ran into an apartment. The cops gave chase and cornered him in the building. He was searched but the lawmen found nothing illegal on him. However, they proceeded to search the apartment and located a .32 Taurus Millennium pistol with a magazine, along with four live rounds.

The man was arrested, and taken into police custody.