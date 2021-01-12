Man who ran from cops nabbed with illegal gun

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man, who saw the cops and ran away on Sunday, was nabbed moments later with an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.
According to police, ranks had received a tip off and went down to D’Urban and Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust around 11:30 hrs.
Upon their arrival, a man spotted them and ran into an apartment. The cops gave chase and cornered him in the building. He was searched but the lawmen found nothing illegal on him. However, they proceeded to search the apartment and located a .32 Taurus Millennium pistol with a magazine, along with four live rounds.
The man was arrested, and taken into police custody.
Jan 12, 2021Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LCG) was established in 1965 and continues to operate as a Members’ Club and is the only golf club in Guyana with a complete 9-hole course. As the...
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – When I read that Massy Supermarket was opening across the road where I live, I jumped so high with... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is an oil producer and when oil comes up, it does so with gas. The gas-to-shore project is a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]