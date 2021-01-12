Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family sport

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LCG) was established in 1965 and continues to operate as a Members’ Club and is the only golf club in Guyana with a complete 9-hole course. As the premier golfing entity in Guyana we are not associated or affiliated with any Golf Association in Guyana, a release from the entity informed.
Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, reduced sponsorships and above normal rainfall this year, the Club’s Committee has achieved the following:
• Maintained and improved grounds;
• Received approval from the Covid Task Force to restart tournaments,
• Organized approximately 4 club tournaments per month (where all members play regularly included past champions!);
• Spruced up clubhouse, and a Christmas Tournament and Awards Ceremony.
More importantly the new committee has rebuilt trust and confidence in the leadership of the Club.
In addition to the abovementioned, the Club continues to fulfill the needs of its membership and to strengthen the social fabric within the community by providing gainful employment for several residents of Lusignan Village.
Unfortunately there was no Guyana Open in 2020 as this tournament had to be postponed due to travel restrictions and most importantly the Pandemic and related Covid restrictions. We are of the firm belief that the wellbeing of our players takes precedence over any golf tournament. The club will continue to adhere to guidelines as set out by our Ministry of Health and WHO regarding the pandemic.
We are confident we will have a great Open in 2021. Happy Golfing from LGC, the release concluded.
The current Executive Members are:
