Local Govt. Minister commissions $5M medical boat

Jan 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – This medical boat worth $5M was commissioned on Sunday by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamalall. The boat will be used by the Region Two health authorities in the Pomeroon River.

Lusignan Golf Club promoting golf as a family sport

Jan 12, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LCG) was established in 1965 and continues to operate as a Members' Club and is the only golf club in Guyana with a complete 9-hole course.
Support from former players continues for Berbice Cricket as Chattergoon and Gordon comes on board

Jan 12, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 'Golden Jaguars' undergo Fitness Tests ahead of return to full scale training

Jan 12, 2021

Hussain optimistic as GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy explore new heights

Jan 12, 2021

Football has badly damaged Stadium informed Stadium Manager

Jan 12, 2021

Air Badminton introduced at St. Roses

Jan 12, 2021

  In the eye of the storm

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is an oil producer and when oil comes up, it does so with gas. The gas-to-shore project is a...

