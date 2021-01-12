Local Govt. Minister commissions $5M medical boat

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – This medical boat worth $5M was commissioned on Sunday by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamalall. The boat will be used by the Region Two health authorities in the Pomeroon River.
Jan 12, 2021Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LCG) was established in 1965 and continues to operate as a Members’ Club and is the only golf club in Guyana with a complete 9-hole course. As the...
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – When I read that Massy Supermarket was opening across the road where I live, I jumped so high with... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is an oil producer and when oil comes up, it does so with gas. The gas-to-shore project is a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]