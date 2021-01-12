Hussain optimistic as GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy explore new heights

Kaieteur News – “Never accept what was always done by others if you want to create something spectacular,” says Aleem Hussain as he laid challenge to the normal design and layout of Golf courses that have shaped the game worldwide.

The avid golfer and entrepreneur said that two things have always hampered the growth of the game – the amount and cost of land required close to populated areas and the cost of maintenance of such a large tract of land, leading to exclusion of the majority of our population due to affordability.

“The fact that we have been told that a golf course should be nine or 18 fairways don’t mean that is the only way we can design a course. This unique approach allows us to minimize the cost and size of land (just 10 acres required), whilst drastically reducing maintenance cost and passing those savings onto players, especially new ones,” Hussain stated.

“New players should be encouraged to learn the game under the best conditions and experienced players face a challenging course yet reap the rewards if they manage it well. This innovative design will accomplish both goals since it provides for three fairways and nine greens, with lots of sand traps and water hazards that will increase the difficulty for good players.”

By playing from different tee boxes and finishing up the holes on varying greens, it can be a different course each time it’s played, effectively giving players more of a challenge than a traditional course. Elevated tee boxes and greens that will be as much as eight feet above the fairways, well guarded by bunkers and challenging shots across water hazards will test the nerves and skill of every Tiger Woods wannabe.

It is estimated that a course will accommodate approximately 300 rounds per week or 600 players per month assuming an average play of twice per month. As such, even though Nexgen Global expects to complete three new courses in 2021, with the volume of new players and influx of remigrants and expats, the demand for as many as 10 courses will be created by the end of 2022.

With over 100,000 school children in Guyana, and golf being a covid-19 compliant sport that allows great scholarship potential and excellent networking opportunities for young players to meet and mingle with top managers and executives of the burgeoning oil and gas industry, the circumstances are perfect for the growth of the sport.

Seeking to make golf one of the top most recognized sports in Guyana, the president of the Guyana Golf Association has leveraged partnerships with many organizations and companies to help realize this dream. “It all started with the Scouts Association of Guyana and the Guyana Teachers Union grounds in Georgetown on Woolford Avenue that allowed several hundred new players to be exposed to the game in just a few short months.”

And with the support of longtime sponsors such as Giftland Mall, Macorp, Assuria General Insurance, Guyana Beverages, AR Printery, Banks Dih, Vivaanta Spa, Trophy Stall, Nesha’s Flowerland, and Copa Airlines, amongst others who have been firmly behind the development of the sport for many years, the GGA is confident that it will be able to deliver on its promises.

Hussain explained that a lot has been accomplished through generous donations of equipment and services by overseas Guyanese including Bill and Aleena Knight, Anwar Shaffie, Danny Ramnarain, Imtiaz Haniff and locally by Colin Ming, but that with the explosive response from the schools so far, the need for as many as 3,000 golf clubs and 50,000 balls would arise to support the school programme.

Because of these contributions, it currently only costs $500/hour for children to learn the game at the Academy and Hussain said that with the support from corporate Guyana, he expects that the cost for a nine-hole round for kids should be not much higher.

For more information about Golf, the Academy or lessons, you may visit Facebook: Nexgen Golf Academy or call 645-0944.