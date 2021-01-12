Hero CPL delivers record exposure for destination Guyana

Kaieteur News – During the 2020 tournament the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors partnered with the Guyana Tourism Authority to showcase Guyana as one of the premier destinations for eco and adventure tourism. This partnership generated a record sponsorship value of US$41million with a focus on some of the great places to visit in Guyana such as the world famous Kaieteur Falls and the other natural wonders that the country has to offer.

Guyana Tourism Authority’s partnership included branding on the team kit and within the stadium alongside bespoke footage of the country that was integrated into the live broadcast and shown throughout the tournament. The independent report created by YouGov Sport confirmed that Guyana received 352 hours of brand exposure across the tournament – a significant year on year increase.

The 2020 tournament was played behind closed doors in Trinidad as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Amazon Warriors and Hero CPL used the TV broadcast and social media channels to highlight Guyana as a ’must visit’ destination. With record viewership of 523million, a 67% increase on 2019, there was a huge audience watching CPL, who enjoyed seeing and hearing all about what Guyana has to offer.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s COO, said: “There are few countries as vibrant and fascinating as Guyana and it was a great pleasure to use the platform of the Hero CPL to showcase what it has to offer to our viewers around the world. The success of the 2020 Hero CPL showed the world that the Caribbean is open for business and represents one the most interesting and diverse places to visit. We are delighted that so many people got to see Guyana in the best possible light.”

Carla James, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, shared: “It was really great to see the support by the Hero CPL organisation and the fans. Although the event was highly virtual this year, the reach and excitement was exceptional. We look forward to the 2021 season and hope to continue to showcase Guyana’s beauty on this platform to inspire travel.”