GDF Corporal delivers baby at Tshau Creek, Kaikan

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, Corporal Dominique Gonsalves Sabola, on Saturday last delivered a healthy baby boy at Tshau Creek, Kaikan, Region Seven.

The infant, according to a GDF release was born around 05:45hrs.

The GDF also congratulated the child’s mother Yancelis Dias,35, and Sabola for doing a wonderful job.

Sabola is attached to the Medical Corps and is one of the GDF’s frontline medical personnel serving the interior of Guyana.

The Corporal is a Grade Two medical assistant who joined the GDF in 2013.