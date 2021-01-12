COVID-19 death toll now at 170

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported a new COVID-19 fatality. It was a 65-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
In a release, the Ministry revealed that the man died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and is now Guyana’s 170th COVID-19 death.
It also reported that 14 new cases. This has increased the total number of reported cases to 6,588.
Based on the Ministry’s dashboard update yesterday three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 52 are in institutional isolation, 323 are in home isolation and an additional 30 persons are in institutional quarantine.
Four more recoveries from the virus were also recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to date to 6,040, according to the Ministry.
