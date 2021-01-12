Air Badminton introduced at St. Roses

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) launched Air Badminton, the new outdoor version of the sport, at the St. Roses High School making it the second promotion since the first Launch at the National Park two weeks ago. The GBA donated a number of Rackets, Shuttlecocks and Nets to help in the running of this programme.

“I am pleased that St. Roses Sports coordinator, Mr. Alque Stanley came on board with helping us to promote the Air Badminton and also help the Students of St. Roses High School to have an interest in Badminton and especially as some of them will be writing Physical Education for CSEC. Mr. Stanley has been part of this CSEC programme in the past few years.

We will continue to introduce the AIR Badminton with the Covid-19 Guidelines,” stated Gokarn Ramdhani, President of the GBA in a release.