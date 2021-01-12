31 businesses warned for breaching COVID-19 measures

Latest update January 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) over the weekend issued warning letters to 31 businesses for breaching the gazetted COVID-19 regulations.
Kaieteur News understands that the NCTF conducted an enforcement exercise where several businesses were issued with warning letters and notices of closure for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.
This was confirmed yesterday by the Director of the NCTF Secretariat, Colonel Nazrul Hussain.
Hussain explained that the businesses were served with letters because they were found to be non-compliant with the measures outlined in the Official Gazette.
Among the 31 businesses were bars, indoor dining facilities and Chinese Supermarkets also operating bars at their businesses, according to the Director.
Hussain said that from last year to present, over 100 businesses were served with letters – both first warning and final warning.
On Sunday, a Café, which is located inside of the Movie Towne complex was given a notice of closure because it was reportedly operating indoor dining, which is a breach of the measures outlined.
Additionally, back in November last Kaieteur News had reported that the Task Force had threatened to revoke the licence of a popular Main Street restaurant and bar because it breached the same measure. The warning was issued in a letter given by the Director informing the establishment that they have once again been found breaching the measures, after being given a previous warning on October 30.
The Official Gazette of COVID-19 Measures states that bars and rum shops are not permitted for opening and indoor dining and social gatherings are prohibited.
Prime Minister Mark Phillips had also addressed the issue of businesses not complying with the gazetted measures and firmly stated that once they are continuously found to be non-compliant they will be shut down.
