Youth gets 3 years for gun possession

Kaieteur News – An Agricola youth was on Friday sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of being in possession of an illegal firearm and matching ammunitions.

Esan Gibson, 20, of Second Street, Agricola, Georgetown, was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Gibson had denied the charge which stated that on November 21, 2019 at Brutus Street, Agricola, he had in his possession one .38 pistol and three live matching rounds while he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Magistrate Bess on Friday ruled that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence and Gibson was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the firearm charge, and one year imprisonment for the ammunition charge.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, the police were carrying out a raid in Agricola. Upon seeing the officers, Gibson ran but was subsequently apprehended. A search was conducted and a firearm was discovered on Gibson. He was arrested, taken into custody and later charged for the offence.