Woman who allegedly sets house on fire after argument, released on bail

Kaieteur News – The woman who allegedly set a house on fire after an argument with her ex-lover, on Friday appeared in court and was placed on $50,000, bail for the offence.

The defendant, Lashawna Desanzea, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Desanzea denied the charge which alleged that on December 29, 2020, at Lot 3725 Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a building, specifically a dwelling house valued at $3M which contained household appliances valued $150,000, property of Delon Joseph.

The court heard that Desanzea and Joseph have a child together and she would usually spend time at the house. On the day in question, around 20:00hrs, Desanzea and Joseph were in the bedroom when she told Joseph that she wanted something to eat. As a result of Desanzea’s request, an argument ensued.

Following the quarrel, Joseph left the house and Desanzea in a fit of rage, went into the kitchen and allegedly set fire to a kero stove before throwing it onto the bed. As the fire spread, Desanzea quickly made her way out of the house.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was alerted and public-spirited persons in the area were able to apprehend Desanzea after which she was taken to the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost. She was arrested, placed into custody, and subsequently charged.

Principal Magistrate McGusty placed Desanzea on bail and the matter was adjourned to January 29, 2021.