Why did it take so long for government commitment to restore City Hall?

Jan 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor
At long last, the government has indicated it will restore City Hall building.
But why did it have to take so long for a government to commit to this undertaking?
In an unrelated matter, it has been observed the opposition, whose former minister is leading Guyana’s fight, has made no response to Maduro’s decree.
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
Editor’s Note.
The Leader of the Opposition yesterday released a statement condemning Maduro.

