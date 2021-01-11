When will pensioners start getting their free water?

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:54 AM
Jan 11, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I do hope the government reads this letter and acts on it. I would like to have some answers to the following questions:
(1) When will pensioners start getting the 10 cubic meter free water?
(2) Will pensioners get a credit or subsidy on their electric bill? If so, from when?
(3) The newspapers say a phone number will be provided for people whose home was missed for the $25k cash grant, so they can call in to say their home was missed – when will that number be published?
(4) An online news outlet says that government to use a portion of a US $30.4 M IDB loan to give pensioners an additional pension book, when will that happen?
Finally, when we work, taxes are taken out from our wages, if we save a little and put it in a savings account in a bank and we get some interest from our savings, the banks usually deduct 20% of our interest which is known as Withholding Tax, is that fair for us to pay withholding tax on the interest of our savings, seeing that we already pay tax on our wages, that is double taxation and this country can afford to stop taking withholding tax, I am suggesting that this matter come up for discussion and approval in budget 2021.
Yours truly,
Mohamed Azad
