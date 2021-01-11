Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

When will pensioners start getting their free water?

Jan 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
I do hope the government reads this letter and acts on it. I would like to have some answers to the following questions:
(1) When will pensioners start getting the 10 cubic meter free water?
(2) Will pensioners get a credit or subsidy on their electric bill? If so, from when?
(3) The newspapers say a phone number will be provided for people whose home was missed for the $25k cash grant, so they can call in to say their home was missed – when will that number be published?
(4) An online news outlet says that government to use a portion of a US $30.4 M IDB loan to give pensioners an additional pension book, when will that happen?
Finally, when we work, taxes are taken out from our wages, if we save a little and put it in a savings account in a bank and we get some interest from our savings, the banks usually deduct 20% of our interest which is known as Withholding Tax, is that fair for us to pay withholding tax on the interest of our savings, seeing that we already pay tax on our wages, that is double taxation and this country can afford to stop taking withholding tax, I am suggesting that this matter come up for discussion and approval in budget 2021.
Yours truly,
Mohamed Azad

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer Tony Gray

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer...

Jan 11, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies pacer Anthony Gray joined former West Indies Captains Clive Lloyd and Ramnaresh Sarwan in expressing surprise at the...
Read More
Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports Wiltshire Dominoes tourney

Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports...

Jan 11, 2021

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports Dose Reloaded’ on 104.3 Power fm radio in Linden

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports...

Jan 11, 2021

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC...

Jan 11, 2021

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in Test squad Feels biggest challenge will come against spin

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in...

Jan 10, 2021

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through CSEC School Program

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through...

Jan 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and fish don’t mix

    Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurne[email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]